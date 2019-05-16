If you're nostalgic for the Rat Pack, you can look forward to a Dean Martin impersonator crooning classics like "That's Amore," "You're Nobody Till Somebody Loves You," "Ain't That a Kick in the Head?" in Valparaiso this summer.
"King of Cool" impersonator Felix J. Deneau, Jr. will perform his one-man show “Back to the Dean Martin Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., in Valparaiso.
Deneau, a Minneapolis native, collected all of Martin's albums as a kid and impersonated him and other celebrities from an early age.
"After graduating high school, Felix joined the U.S. Navy, and continued to act and impersonate people while off duty," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "On his free time from the ship/base, Felix would go to Las Vegas to catch some shows. When he went to see Dean Martin at the MGM Grand, he was able to get on stage with Dean on a couple of separate occasions, and performed his impersonation of him. Dean was pleasantly amazed with the likeness, and said, 'That’s pretty damn good, kid.'”
Deneau, the only Dean Martin impersonator to actually be endorsed by the Dean Martin Estate, works as a celebrity impersonator at Universal Studios Orlando.
Tickets range from $40 to $80 with proceeds going to the preservation of the historic 126-year-old theater.
A full cash bar will be available.
For more information or tickets, visit memorialoperahouse.com.