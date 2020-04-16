DEAR ANNIE: Ditch the Victim Mentality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: Good for Also Slender 50 Years Later. How nice that she has retired in Florida and has access to a pool. She is among those whose financial well-being allows them to swim a mile daily and maintain their appearance in ways that many others cannot.

This reminds me of the celebrities who give birth to twins and 90 days later are back in their size 2 jeans, tummy tucks intact, with personal trainers and chefs.

The working class cannot afford such perks, but the narcissistic Also Slender wants to ensure that we celebrate her success. Applause, everyone. -- Never Was Slender, Still Working

Dear Never Was Slender, Still Working: Your letter is made up of excuses and deflection. This might seem like tough love, but there are plenty of working-class people who are in great shape, and there are plenty of financially successful people who are in terrible shape.

It is not fair to take away Also Slender's victory and chalk it up to wealth. People can choose every day whether or not to move their body and exercise. And every day, people can choose what foods they will eat to nourish their body.