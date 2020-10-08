Decay Devils planning preservation bike tours, cemetery tour

The Decay Devils are planning preservation bike tours past historic sites in Gary and a cemetery tour this year.
The collective of artists, photographers, preservationists and urban explorers in Gary will host a free downtown bike ride on Oct. 17 and a Glen Park bike ride on Nov. 17.
The October bike ride will start at the Campbell-Hudson Fitness Center and roll for five miles past many downtown landmarks.
"It will roll downtown and along the Grand Calumet River," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "It will have stops highlighting different murals and structures. "We will show the positive aspects of the city, the great assets that are right downtown.
Hundreds of people have attended previous bike tours the Decay Devils have organized.
"We're hoping to grow this into a positive attraction and to partner with the city to do something larger," Anderson said.
Riders must register in advance on the Decay Devils' website. The rides are free and open to anyone, but donations are accepted to support the Decay Devils' preservation efforts across the Steel City.
Cyclists should bring water, cameras to take pictures, and tire kits in case of tire blowouts that need to be repaired.
In addition to the bike tours, the Decay Devils will host three guided tours of the Tolleston Cemetery at Grant Street and W. 20th Avenue between 6 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 24. Actors will embody early residents to give historical accounts. Spooky poetry will be recited. And ghost hunters will offer a paranormal tour.
"It's going to be information and fun," Anderson said. "It's something that reflects our energy and isn't super-formal. It's something different. There will be ghost boxes like you see on TV that you can see first hand."
The 50-minute tours cost $25 for adults and $12 for kids. Tickets will be capped to allow for intimate groups with social distancing.
"The proceeds from other things we do support preservation," Anderson said. "This will go to historical cemeteries, including Bethel Lutheran in Miller and the group taking care of the Tolleston Cemetery."
Tickets will be available on the Decay Devils website until about an hour before the tours.'
"If you're a fan of history, poetry or anything spooky, this has all of those aspects," Anderson said.
For more information, reservations, or tickets, visit decaydevils.org.
