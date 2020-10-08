Decay Devils planning preservation bike tours, cemetery tour

The Decay Devils are planning preservation bike tours past historic sites in Gary and a cemetery tour this year.

The collective of artists, photographers, preservationists and urban explorers in Gary will host a free downtown bike ride on Oct. 17 and a Glen Park bike ride on Nov. 17.

The October bike ride will start at the Campbell-Hudson Fitness Center and roll for five miles past many downtown landmarks.

"It will roll downtown and along the Grand Calumet River," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "It will have stops highlighting different murals and structures. "We will show the positive aspects of the city, the great assets that are right downtown.

Hundreds of people have attended previous bike tours the Decay Devils have organized.

"We're hoping to grow this into a positive attraction and to partner with the city to do something larger," Anderson said.

Riders must register in advance on the Decay Devils' website. The rides are free and open to anyone, but donations are accepted to support the Decay Devils' preservation efforts across the Steel City.

Cyclists should bring water, cameras to take pictures, and tire kits in case of tire blowouts that need to be repaired.