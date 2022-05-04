 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Decay Devils seek volunteers to clean up Union Station

  • 0
Decay Devils seek volunteers to clean up Union Station

Union Station in downtown Gary is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

This weekend you can help save a historic train station in downtown Gary that Indiana Landmarks once ranked as one of the most endangered places in the state.

The Decay Devils are asking for volunteers to help clean up Union Station, the neoclassical train station that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"This weekend we just need help from volunteers to pick up litter at Union Station and Gateway Part as we get the grounds ready for our upcoming events," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "There will be trash removal, light landscaping and flower planting."

Volunteers can meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Broadway and 2nd Ave. in Gary, right outside the gates of U.S. Steel's Gary Works.

"For the Region, the Union Station was the Gateway for many of our relatives to relocate to the area. We think it's important to preserve the hub that helped populate and shape the Region today."

The Decay Devils have spruced up the grounds of the long-abandoned train station and have been seeking grant funding to revive it for use as a multi-purpose community center that could include tenants like an art gallery and coffee shop.

People are also reading…

It was built in 2010 just a few years after the city was founded. It was built with a unique cast-in-place concrete method that was designed to resemble stone. It was a hub for passenger trains that ran to New York City, Jersey City, Baltimore, Washington and Chicago.

The architectural landmark has been featured in the Hollywood movie "Appointment with Danger," "Original Gangstas," and "Life After People: The Series."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

John Oliver blasts Florida governor over elimination of Disney’s special district

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts