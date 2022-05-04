Decay Devils seek volunteers to clean up Union Station

This weekend you can help save a historic train station in downtown Gary that Indiana Landmarks once ranked as one of the most endangered places in the state.

The Decay Devils are asking for volunteers to help clean up Union Station, the neoclassical train station that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"This weekend we just need help from volunteers to pick up litter at Union Station and Gateway Part as we get the grounds ready for our upcoming events," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "There will be trash removal, light landscaping and flower planting."

Volunteers can meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Broadway and 2nd Ave. in Gary, right outside the gates of U.S. Steel's Gary Works.

"For the Region, the Union Station was the Gateway for many of our relatives to relocate to the area. We think it's important to preserve the hub that helped populate and shape the Region today."

The Decay Devils have spruced up the grounds of the long-abandoned train station and have been seeking grant funding to revive it for use as a multi-purpose community center that could include tenants like an art gallery and coffee shop.

It was built in 2010 just a few years after the city was founded. It was built with a unique cast-in-place concrete method that was designed to resemble stone. It was a hub for passenger trains that ran to New York City, Jersey City, Baltimore, Washington and Chicago.

The architectural landmark has been featured in the Hollywood movie "Appointment with Danger," "Original Gangstas," and "Life After People: The Series."

