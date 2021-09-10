Decay Devils to embark on final bike tour of year Saturday

The Decay Devils will set off on their final ride of the season through the Steel City on Saturday.

The group of artists, photographers, preservationists and urban explorers, who also are working to save and restore Gary Union Station downtown, will lead a "Nature & Landmarks" tour through Gary from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Anyone interested should meet at 566 S. Lake St. in Gary before 9 a.m.

"The Preservation Rides aim to take participants on a journey to see some of the hidden gems that the city has to offer," President Tyrell Anderson said. "This ride will focus on landmarks, nature trails and art in Miller. We believe the ride not only promotes a love for our culture and natural resources, but taps into creative ways to make exercise fun."

Cyclists should be prepared to bike for around 5 miles. The path winds by landmarks, art and the lakefront, going along Lake Street, the Chanute Trail, Marquette Park and Marquette Trail and the Miller neighborhood.

"Participants can expect to learn about how the area was settled, what makes the trails unique, why the murals are important and stories about the landmarks we frequent the most," Anderson said.