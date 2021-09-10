 Skip to main content
Decay Devils to embark on final bike tour of year Saturday
The Decay Devils lead a past bike tour in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Decay Devils will set off on their final ride of the season through the Steel City on Saturday.

The group of artists, photographers, preservationists and urban explorers, who also are working to save and restore Gary Union Station downtown, will lead a "Nature & Landmarks" tour through Gary from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Anyone interested should meet at 566 S. Lake St. in Gary before 9 a.m.  

"The Preservation Rides aim to take participants on a journey to see some of the hidden gems that the city has to offer," President Tyrell Anderson said. "This ride will focus on landmarks, nature trails and art in Miller. We believe the ride not only promotes a love for our culture and natural resources, but taps into creative ways to make exercise fun."

Cyclists should be prepared to bike for around 5 miles. The path winds by landmarks, art and the lakefront, going along Lake Street, the Chanute Trail, Marquette Park and Marquette Trail and the Miller neighborhood. 

"Participants can expect to learn about how the area was settled, what makes the trails unique, why the murals are important and stories about the landmarks we frequent the most," Anderson said.

It's one of four bike tours the Decay Devils lead through Gary every year if weather permits. As many as 50 people turn out for the chance to explore the city's history, architecture, nature and art while snapping many photos.

The ride is open to people of all ability levels and conditioning. No one is left behind regardless of whether they're a daily cyclist or someone getting back on a bike for the first time in years.

Riders are encouraged to bring water and helmets. The Decay Devils will have repair kits to take care of flat tires or other issues.

For more information or to register in advance, visit decaydevils.org/adventures.

Actor pleads guilty in $650M Ponzi scheme involving fake HBO, Netflix deals

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

