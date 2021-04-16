Decay Devils to host cleanup of Gary's Union Station

The group of artists, photographers and urban explorers have spruced up the grounds of and commissioned murals at the grand 111-year-old train station where generations of Region residents once flocked to travel. They now are looking to raise funds to revive the building on Broadway in downtown Gary so it's home to a mixed-use community space with dining and an art gallery.

As they mount a capital campaign to reclaim 4,000 square feet of space in the long-abandoned train station, they are seeking volunteers to take part in an annual cleanup of the property.

The public is invited to help clean up the Union Station grounds and the grounds of the neighboring Gateway Park across from Gary City Hall. The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon April 24.