Decay Devils to host Scott Kelby's Worldwide Photo Walk in downtown Gary

Decay Devils to host Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk in downtown Gary

The Decay Devils have been working to revive Gary's Union Station.

 Joseph S. Pete

GARY — Aspiring photographers and the general public can explore downtown Gary and snap their best pics Saturday.

The Decay Devils will lead the Downtown Gary Landmark & Art Walk as part of Scott Kelby's Worldwide Photo Walk, which takes place in thousands of cities across the globe.

"The Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk, dubbed the world’s largest global and social photography event, has grown immensely in size and popularity since the inaugural walk in 2007," organizers said in a press release. "In 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic photographers of all walks of life and skill levels still got their cameras out and explored their corners of the world—albeit alone or in small groups—and then came together through a virtual platform. This year Scott is excited and happy to announce that the walks will go in person as they have in years past."

People are also reading…

Gregory Ott of the Decay Devils will lead the walking tour that will highlight historic buildings and street art murals. Participants will be able to take pictures of many landmarks in the Steel City.

"The Decay Devils are pleased to participate in the Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk by leading a Downtown Gary Landmark & Art Walk," organizers said in a landmark. "To accommodate people not familiar with Gary, we will lead a guided walk of downtown art and landmarks. Photographers may join the group or explore Downtown Gary on their own if not able to arrive at an exact time. A PDF will be mailed to registered participants showing location and path for the group walk as well as other landmarks and art not in walking distance."

The walk will take place from 9:45 a.m. to noon Saturday. The tour will begin and end at the parking lot of the Hudson Campbell Sports & Fitness Center at 455 Massachusetts St. in Gary.

The group will meet up at 18th Street Gary Brewery & Taproom at 5725 Miller Ave. in Gary after the tour to review photos. Participants also can take part in a worldwide photo contest for the chance to win a camera and other prizes.

"This isn’t just a walk—this is a walk with a cause. While the event is completely free and you are under absolutely no obligation to donate, the event does support The Springs of Hope Kenya Orphanage, an organization that feeds, houses, educates, and empowers young orphans so that they can grow up to not just survive but succeed," organizers said in a press release. "Scott is asking that each person who participates donates to help make a difference in these children’s lives. Every dollar counts."

To register, visit worldwidephotowalk.com/walk/downtown-gary-landmark-art-walk.

For more information, visit decaydevils.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

