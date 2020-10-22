Decay Devils to lead Halloween tours of Tolleston and Waldheim cemeteries

You can tour the historic Tolleston and Waldheim cemeteries this weekend to get in the Halloween spirit.

The Decay Devils group of photographers, preservationists and history lovers are hosting the Tombstone Trail cemetery tour in Gary on Saturday. People can stroll through the historic cemetery tours to see some of Gary's earliest citizens portrayed by costumed actors between 6 and 9 p.m.

Spooky poetry will be read and ghost hunters will let people use their paranormal detection equipment at the Tolleston Cemetery at 1999 Grant St., where the tours will meet up. Three 50-minute tours will take place over the course of the evening.

Paranormal investigators John Stephens and Leslie Maniatis, who have led tours of the Joliet State Prison in Illinois that purported to be haunted, will lead a mini ghost hunt.

Decay Devil President Tyrell Anderson said the cemetery tours would be informative, fun, and different.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids, with proceeds going to the Decay Devils' capital campaign to resurrect the historic Union Station downtown.