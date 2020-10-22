Decay Devils to lead Halloween tours of Tolleston and Waldheim cemeteries

You can tour the historic Tolleston and Waldheim cemeteries this weekend to get in the Halloween spirit.
The Decay Devils group of photographers, preservationists and history lovers are hosting the Tombstone Trail cemetery tour in Gary on Saturday. People can stroll through the historic cemetery tours to see some of Gary's earliest citizens portrayed by costumed actors between 6 and 9 p.m.
Spooky poetry will be read and ghost hunters will let people use their paranormal detection equipment at the Tolleston Cemetery at 1999 Grant St., where the tours will meet up. Three 50-minute tours will take place over the course of the evening.
Paranormal investigators John Stephens and Leslie Maniatis, who have led tours of the Joliet State Prison in Illinois that purported to be haunted, will lead a mini ghost hunt.
Decay Devil President Tyrell Anderson said the cemetery tours would be informative, fun, and different.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids, with proceeds going to the Decay Devils' capital campaign to resurrect the historic Union Station downtown.
The group, which also has been placing sculptures of passages from the recently published "The Gary Anthology" book around the city, also will host its final bicycle "ride to preservation" in the city of Gary for the year on Nov. 7. The year's final bike tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. that Saturday and cover the Glen Park neighborhood.
Cyclists will roll past the Morningside neighborhood, the Indiana University Northwest campus, the Calumet Trail and Oak Hill Cemetery. It's free but registration is required. Riders should bring water, tire kits in case of blowouts, and cameras to snap plenty of pictures of local landmarks.
The Decay Devils' cultural programming, much of which celebrates the city's architecture and takes place outdoors, will then go into hibernation for the winter.
"We will resume in February with a murder mystery dinner," Anderson said.
For more information, registration to the bike ride, or tickets to the cemetery tour, visit decaydevils.org.
