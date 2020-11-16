Decay Devils win statewide historic preservation award for efforts to save Union Station

The Decay Devils have been working to save Gary’s historic Union Station, and have been recognized by the state of Indiana for their efforts.

The collective of artists, photographers, urban explorers and preservationists won the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Indiana Historic Preservation Award for “its outstanding grassroots efforts to preserve the historic resources of Gary.”

The group that's photographed and sought to protect some of Gary's most historic architecture, as well as hosted cultural programming like the Gary Love Fest, was founded in 2011 and became a nonprofit in 2015. In recent years, the Decay Devils have sought to preserve the Union Station train depot, a 1910 Beaux Arts building between the Gary Works steel mill and the Gary City Hall that has sat vacant for a half-century.

“To transform the area, Decay Devils worked with local artists to create murals in open window spaces and hosted clean up/work days to help create a safe park-like area around the building,” the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “Decay Devils has also hosted downtown walking/biking tours, art exhibits, and successfully nominated the Union Station to the National Register in 2019.”