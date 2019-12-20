In 2004, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Comunity Hospital in Munster delivered Nathan C. Splant, who arrived 15 weeks early.
The tiny baby weighed less than 2 pounds and was just 12 inches long.
But today he’s a healthy 15-year-old teenager.
His parents, Kim and Phil Splant of St. John, have shown their gratitude by donating a 400-pound commemorative bench, through the Nathan C. Splant Foundation, to the hospital on Calumet Avenue in Munster. The bench, made of recycled plastic, honors their son and all premature babies, since the family has “never forgotten the health care team who helped to make their dream of having a child a reality.”
“We are forever grateful to Community Hospital’s NICU and all that they do for premature babies and families,” Phil Splant said. “The foundation looks forward to many more years of giving back.”
The foundation benefits local premature infants and children and their families through assistance, grant programs and research on premature births.
“The bench donations were started a couple of years ago,” Kim Splant said. “Each year, we select a different hospital to donate a bench. The bench is a collection of plastic caps that is built through the aid of Lake County Solid Waste Management, by Green Tree Plastics group. The bench will be located outdoors near the hospital’s north entrance at Parkview Tower.”
The Tri-Town couple also donated $1,000 to the nurses who helped Nathan thrive in his early days. That money will be used to improve the developmental environment for NICU babies at the hospital, Community Hospital NICU/Pediatrics Nurse Manager Kelly Spomar said.
“Our family couldn’t have done it without the dedication and compassion of all those involved with Nathan’s recovery-the doctors, nurses, therapists and special program aides,” Kim Splant said.
For more information, visit ncsplantfoundation.org or comhs.org/baby.