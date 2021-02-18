Demo and dinner: Chef's Culinary Night blends entertainment and education

French cuisine will be in the spotlight next week at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

The educational and entertaining Culinary Night at the CVPA series takes place Feb. 25 and features a food demo as well as info about French cooking techniques and culinary history. The Center's executive chef Joe Trama, owner of Trama Catering, will preside over the class/dinner event.

"Customers have been asking for the Culinary Nights," said Trama. Through the years, Trama has been presenting the special evenings offering a celebration of eclectic cuisines.

He said people always seemed to like them and so he thought he'd bring them back to the center once again. Next week's event is the first in the new 2021 series.

Trama has chosen French cuisine for the Culinary Night theme this time. Other events will showcase varied ethnic and regional foods.

"We'll set up a stage and a camera and I'll show the audience how to make the recipes on the menu," Trama said.

Everything the chef will demonstrate will then be served to guests by the center's staff. "It's an upscale menu and will be served in four courses," he said.