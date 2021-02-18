Demo and dinner: Chef's Culinary Night blends entertainment and education

French cuisine will be in the spotlight next week at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
The educational and entertaining Culinary Night at the CVPA series takes place Feb. 25 and features a food demo as well as info about French cooking techniques and culinary history. The Center's executive chef Joe Trama, owner of Trama Catering, will preside over the class/dinner event.
"Customers have been asking for the Culinary Nights," said Trama. Through the years, Trama has been presenting the special evenings offering a celebration of eclectic cuisines.
He said people always seemed to like them and so he thought he'd bring them back to the center once again. Next week's event is the first in the new 2021 series.
Trama has chosen French cuisine for the Culinary Night theme this time. Other events will showcase varied ethnic and regional foods.
"We'll set up a stage and a camera and I'll show the audience how to make the recipes on the menu," Trama said.
Everything the chef will demonstrate will then be served to guests by the center's staff. "It's an upscale menu and will be served in four courses," he said.
Trama is set to do an introduction to French cuisine as well as offer a bit of history of the dishes he'll prepare.
"I'll explain the region, why I picked the dishes, the ingredients and talk about sanitation and knife skills," Trama said.
The chef said he'll show everything about making the dish and after each recipe is completed the kitchen staff will bring out that recipe for participating diners to enjoy. Diners will receive a packet of printed recipes of dishes made that evening.
All dishes, he said, will be paired with wines. A sommelier will explain the wines that pair best with the recipes.
"The sommelier will give information about the winery and region the wine is from," Trama said.
Dishes starring on the menu will be Potage Parmentier (French Potato & Leek Soup); Seared Ahi Tuna Nicoise Salad; French Baguettes; Chicken Marengo; and Flourless Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache and Raspberry Coulis.
Trama said he looks forward to the audience interaction at the Culinary Nights.
"They ask a lot of questions," he said. He said feedback from past events has been positive. "At the end of the day, it's all about having a good time."
Trama said it'll be "two-and-a-half hours of talking, cooking and eating."
