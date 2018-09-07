Depot Museum and Art Gallery celebrates its 20th season

The Depot Museum and Art Gallery, located at 525 Broadway, in Beverly Shores is celebrating its 20th season with a visual poetry exhibit.
"Linda LeMar, from West Lafayette, offers wall sculptures that are mind-scapes or visual poetry," the gallery said in a press release. "A dialogue takes place during her creative process enriching her work and inviting the viewer to stand and listen to her visual poetry."
"Linda Lemar - Visual Poetry" will run from Sept. 14 through Oct. 7, with an open reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Visitors to the museum in the South Shore Train Station also can check out the "Gone But Not Forgotten" photographic exhibit of bygone homes in Beverly Shores.
"Thirty-six homes once were located on the North side of Lake Front Drive along Lake Michigan in Beverly Shores between State Park Road and Central Avenue ," The Depot Museum said in a press release. "Today, all 36 are gone. This exhibit has pictures of these homes and tells where they were located, who owned them, and what happened to them. There also is a map made by the Dunes National Lakeshore to help visualize their locations."
The Depot Museum and Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
For more information, visit thedepotmag.org or call 219.229.1483.