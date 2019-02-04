Depot Museum and Art Gallery launches virtual historic exhibit

The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in Beverly Shores is launching a new exhibit that will be available to anyone anywhere online.
The history museum and art gallery at 525 South Broadway in Beverly Shores has been building an online database that digitally preserves historic photos and other artifacts about Beverly Shores and Duneland history. It could prove to be an aid to researchers, historians or authors, as well as a way to sate the curiosity of the general public who want to know more about where they live or where they're from.
"Over the years, longtime resident Carol Ruzic has curated dozens of exhibits in the Beverly Shores Museum and Art Gallery highlighting the history of Beverly Shores, a unique community in the heart of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore," the museum said in a press release. "These exhibits include photos, objects, newspaper clippings, and newsletters. Loading all these exhibits to a museum software database for digital preservation has begun."
The Depot Museum has been posting a trove of photos and historic information about local landmarks like Beverly Shores Hotel, St. Ann of the Dunes Church, Lituanica Park, Old North Church and Colonial Village Homes.
"It is available to the public," the museum said in a press release. "Individual users and professional researchers can perform searches and cross-referencing for information."
The virtual exhibit is posted online at https://thedepotmag.org/virtual_exhibit/ and will be updated.
The physical Depot Museum is open seasonally, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from May through October.
For more information call 219.229.1483 or visit https://thedepotmag.org.