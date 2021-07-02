 Skip to main content
Depot Museum to showcase local artist's 'Liminal Spaces'
Dorothy Graden's "Conscious Duality" will be displayed at The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in the Beverly Shores Train Station at 525 S. Broadway.

 Joseph S. Pete

A museum in Beverly Shores will showcase the work of a local artist inspired by primitive rock painting, ancient visions and dramatic landscapes of the American Southwest.

Dorothy Graden's "Liminal Spaces" opens between 5 and 7 p.m. July 9 at The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in the Beverly Shores Train Station at 525 S. Broadway.

"Inspired by the presence of ancient petroglyphs and prehistoric rock paintings throughout the American Southwest, Dorothy Graden returns to her studio and creates works of art inviting us to look beyond what we see and to celebrate and explore our imagination," the museum said in a press release. "Ms. Graden has developed an innovative artistic style through years of historic research, observation and investigation. The inspiration for her work is the result of hundreds of miles of hiking throughout the mountains and deserts of the American Southwest studying ancient petroglyphs and prehistoric rock paintings."

Graden puts a contemporary spin on prehistoric art of the Americas with watercolor, ink and pastels. In addition to painting, she has given presentations on ancient rock art dating back 30,000 years all over the world, including at universities in Russia, Ireland and Austria.

"After traveling more than 25 years to prehistoric rock art sites, her mission is to introduce art images inspired by the First Americans to people of today. Traveling to these wonderful and remote ancient rock art sites has involved climbing buttes, descending into canyons, dodging rattlesnakes and scrambling up cliffs. She loves the adventure of the hunt," the museum said in a press release. "She is also an avid SCUBA diver and incorporates sea elements into her paintings."

The Depot Museum and Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. 

For more information, visit thedepotmag.org or 219-229-1483.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

