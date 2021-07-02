Depot Museum to showcase local artist's 'Liminal Spaces'

A museum in Beverly Shores will showcase the work of a local artist inspired by primitive rock painting, ancient visions and dramatic landscapes of the American Southwest.

Dorothy Graden's "Liminal Spaces" opens between 5 and 7 p.m. July 9 at The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in the Beverly Shores Train Station at 525 S. Broadway.

"Inspired by the presence of ancient petroglyphs and prehistoric rock paintings throughout the American Southwest, Dorothy Graden returns to her studio and creates works of art inviting us to look beyond what we see and to celebrate and explore our imagination," the museum said in a press release. "Ms. Graden has developed an innovative artistic style through years of historic research, observation and investigation. The inspiration for her work is the result of hundreds of miles of hiking throughout the mountains and deserts of the American Southwest studying ancient petroglyphs and prehistoric rock paintings."

Graden puts a contemporary spin on prehistoric art of the Americas with watercolor, ink and pastels. In addition to painting, she has given presentations on ancient rock art dating back 30,000 years all over the world, including at universities in Russia, Ireland and Austria.