Depp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star

There was a dispute about the date of a photo of the actor's bruised face taken by Bett, and Wass suggested Bett was lying to protect his employer.

“Ma’am you can call me a liar a hundred times. I’m not a liar. I’m telling the truth," Bett said.

Depp’s former romantic partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder had been scheduled to give evidence, but Depp's lawyer said Thursday that he no longer needed to call them, “much as it would have been a pleasure to have them here,” because The Sun does not contest Depp’s claim that he never hit them.

Depp and French singer Paradis had two children during a 14-year relationship that ended in 2012. American actress Ryder dated Depp for several years in the early 1990s.

In a written witness statement, Ryder said she was “shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations" against Depp.

“He was never, never violent towards me," she said. “He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen.”

“I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true," she added.