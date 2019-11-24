Devil's Trumpet to release Chocolate Taco and bourbon barrel-aged version

HOBART — This Black Friday, the Devil’s Trumpet Brewing Co. plans to kick off the holiday season for craft beer aficionados with a special release of its highly sought-after Chocolate Taco stout.
The craft brewery at 8250 Utah Street will sell a limited run of an imperial oatmeal stout brewed with El Popular Mexican Chocolate and vanilla beans imported from Madagascar at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29. It also will offer a bourbon barrel-aged variant that was aged for three years in Four Roses Bourbon barrels.
“After having aged in a Four Roses Bourbon Barrel for three years, we’d anticipate this beer to have a pronounced oak quality, smooth mouth-feel, and a very warm finish. The reason we did this was to celebrate our fifth year anniversary," owner Steve Mileusnic said. “We knew going into this that we wanted to make year five special for us and all of our wonderful customers. We’ll be bringing little surprises of these oak barrels through the remainder of the year, hitting the holiday season with them. We’re hoping this creates a wonderful memory for everybody.”
Chocolate Taco will be sold in 12-ounce four-packs for $15 and the bourbon barrel-aged variant will be offered in 22-ounces bottles for $20. The coveted and limited-edition craft beer also will be on tap in the taproom as long as supplies last.
Devil's Trumpet also will offer Dark Matter coffee and gourmet pastries infused with Chocolate Taco from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and then a taco buffet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening.
In December, Devil's Trumpet also plans a special release of its Vanilla Bean Night Goat, "a smooth coffee stout brewed with five pounds of Dark Matter coffee and vanilla bean flavors" on Dec. 13 and of its Heaven's Court Russian Imperial Stout on Dec. 21.
For more information, call 219-576-7118, visit http://thedevilstrumpet.com/home.html or find the business on Facebook.