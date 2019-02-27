Devin Dawson, Glee star Noah Guthrie join Brickie Bowl country music festival

Devin Dawson, whose chart-topping debut single "All On Me" has hit 100 million streams on Spotify, and Glee star Noah Guthrie will round out the lineup of the 1st annual Hometown Country Jam country music festival that's coming to Hobart's historic Brickie Bowl this summer.
The all-day festival on June 1 will be headlined by Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery, the surviving member of the legendary, Platinum-selling, Country Music Association Award-winning, and Grand Ole Opry-inducted duo known for its clashing "gentleman vs. outlaw" singing styles. Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash in 2017 but his partner Montgomery has continued to tour under the Montgomery Gentry banner.
"Montgomery Gentry has been a force in country music over the years landing 15 Top 10 songs, and 5 #1 Hits," said Hometown Country Jam organizer Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment. "Country Music’s Dark Horse, Devin Dawson, has just been announced to add his spark to the already star-studded lineup."
Dawson rose to fame with a mashup of Taylor Swift songs on YouTube, signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records and released the album "Dark Horse" last year. His songs have trended on the Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts, and he's toured with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
Local steelworker and Nashville recording artist Jay Wacasey will be featured as an opening act and representative of local Northwest Indiana musical talent.
"Rising stars Filmore and Noah Guthrie will round out the lineup on the national touring level," Joseforsky said. "Filmore has found himself on many of the Country Music 2019 Artist to watch lists as his high-energy sets just can’t be ignored. Noah Guthrie gained fame during his run on 'America’s Got Talent' and while he was featured on 'Glee.'"
The music festival at Hobart High School's famed football field also will feature multiple food trucks, a wide selection of beer, and a Kids Zone with an obstacle course, bounce houses and games.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Hobart.
Tickets start at just $29 and are on sale at hometowncountryjam.com.