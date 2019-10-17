The spirits of ancient Egypt and other areas of the Middle East are alive at The Oriental Institute (OI) in Chicago.
The museum, located on the grounds of the University of Chicago, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Visitors may explore various gallery renovations and take part in special programs paying homage to the monumental anniversary.
"The Oriental Institute (OI) is an interdisciplinary research center for the ancient Middle East," said Christopher Woods, director of the OI. "But it's also a world class museum," he said, during a recent tour through the OI.
Woods and Jean M. Evans, chief curator for the OI, said the institute is the largest museum of its kind with more than 350,000 artifacts from the Middle East on display.
"What makes our collection so special and unique is that the vast majority of items have been excavated by OI archeologists," Woods said. About 5,000 of those items are currently on display at the museum.
Curator Evans said gallery renovations have taken place over the last few years in preparation for the anniversary year.
"We started five years ago," she said, explaining that they began replacing cases and giving items a new display home.
One of the galleries features rotating exhibits and that one now stars a special 100th anniversary exhibit detailing the history of the institute and key happenings within its 100 years of existence.
Cases throughout the museum have been given new contemporary looks and reader-friendly descriptions are included for all artifacts.
Woods said visitors to the museum should not be intimidated to explore the space.
"You don't have to know a lot. You can learn," he said.
Evans and Woods stressed they are trying to reach a broader audience with the recent changes and renovations that have been done at the institute.
Visitors to the OI will see many fascinating items and can explore the history and culture of the Middle East in interesting ways on the grounds of the museum.
Currently on display at the OI are a 4,000-pound ancient Persian stone relief; statues from the Tell Asmar Hoard; an Egyptian coffin for an ibis; a section from "A Thousand and One Nights," which is the oldest known manuscript; artifacts that were used to make and drink beer in Mesopotamia; a massive statue of King Tut; a bull head from Persopolis; a 40-ton human-headed winged bull and more.
Special programming has been planned during the 100th-year celebration.
"We always have things going on from gallery talks and family programming to lectures," Evans said.
Among upcoming programs are a Gallery Talk for the Chicago Architecture Biennial on Oct. 19 and the event Mummies and Martinis on Oct. 24. The Mummies and Martinis event will feature music, drinks and tours of the mummies collection, which will be lead by a University of Chicago Egyptologist.
About 55,000 people visit the OI annually and Woods said they expect that number to be greater during its centennial year.
"We want to reach out to everybody. Everyone is welcome here," Woods said.