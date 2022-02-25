Dig the Dunes to host a Makers Market

Dig the Dunes will host a Makers Market in which people can visit local businesses in LaPorte and Porter counties and create art, jewelry or wooden gnomes at each one.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5.

People can go to six participating businesses. They get a Makers Market card the businesses will stamp. If they hit up five stops on the self-guided trail, they will be entered into a raffle. If they visit all six, they can get a free gift at the Dig the Dunes Trail Stop at the Portage Riverfront and Lakefront in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Participating businesses include the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City, Over Yonder! Dunes Gift Shop at 12 E. Dunes Highway in Beverly Shores, Goblin & The Grocer at 1 W. Dunes Highway in Beverly Shores, Pieces of Jayde at 1587 Calumet in Chesterton, Ash & Aspen at 206 S. Calumet Ave. in Chesterton and the Dig the Dunes Trail Stop at 1000 Riverwalk Drive in Portage.

People can make mixed media collage notebooks and custom buttons at the Lubeznik, paint beach stones at Over Yonder!, practice cocktail making at Goblin & the Grocer, make wire-wrapped pendants at Pieces of Jayde and create wooden gnomes at Ash & Aspen and make macrame key chains at the Dig the Dunes Trail Stop. The activities range in cost from $5 to $10.

The Dig the Dunes Trail Stop will have a wine and chocolate tasting for $20 or $15 with a Makers Market stamp card.

"Can’t make it to all six spots? That’s okay," Dig the Dunes' Eve Wierzbicki said. "Head to a few that look like they might be your favorites and support these local businesses. If you get at least five stamps you can turn in your card to the last spot you go and we will gather them all up and enter them in a raffle the following week."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.