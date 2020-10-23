 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dig the Dunes Trail Stop to close out season with free beachfront concert
urgent

Dig the Dunes Trail Stop to close out season with free beachfront concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Dig the Dunes Trail Stop to close out season with free beachfront concert

The Dig the Dunes Trail Stop in Portage will have a free concert Sunday afternoon to celebrate the end of the season.

 Provided

The Dig the Dunes Trail Stop will close out the season with a free beachfront musical event.

The restaurant and gift shop at the pavilion at the Indiana Dunes National Park Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk at 1000 Riverwalk Drive in Portage will features live musical performances from Chicken Dolphin, Jon Langford, Sally Timms of the Mekons and John Szymanzki from 1  to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The free "End of Season Bash" will take place rain or shine. Attendees can expect sweeping views of the Lake Michigan lakefront.

"Music will be behind the building, outside, with a rooftop over your heads. Enjoy this free event with the beach behind you, the lake to the left of you and the dunes to the right," Dig the Dunes posted online. "There will be plenty of room to spread out, but we do ask that you please wear your masks when moving about or inside our lobby area."

There will be special deals on food, drinks and Dig the Dunes merchandise throughout the afternoon.

The Dig the Dunes Trail Stop, which caters to beach-goers and those visiting America's 61st National Park, serves pizza, ice cream, snacks, soup, chili, pretzels, beer, wine and dunes merchandise such as T-shirts and tank tops. It bills its patio as an ideal place to watch the sun set over Lake Michigan.

It plans to reopen periodically for pop-up events during the off-season winter months.

For more information, follow Dig the Dunes Trail Stop on Facebook and Instagram.

Gallery: Sand sculpture competition brings creative ideas to the Dunes

Gallery: Sand sculpture competition brings creative ideas to the Dunes

Contests of all ages visited Indiana Dunes State Park for a sand sculpting competition on Saturday. Visitors from around the state and Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and South Carolina were part of the challenge.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times.

1 of 8
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Love and Monsters' and 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts