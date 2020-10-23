Dig the Dunes Trail Stop to close out season with free beachfront concert

The Dig the Dunes Trail Stop will close out the season with a free beachfront musical event.

The restaurant and gift shop at the pavilion at the Indiana Dunes National Park Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk at 1000 Riverwalk Drive in Portage will features live musical performances from Chicken Dolphin, Jon Langford, Sally Timms of the Mekons and John Szymanzki from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The free "End of Season Bash" will take place rain or shine. Attendees can expect sweeping views of the Lake Michigan lakefront.

"Music will be behind the building, outside, with a rooftop over your heads. Enjoy this free event with the beach behind you, the lake to the left of you and the dunes to the right," Dig the Dunes posted online. "There will be plenty of room to spread out, but we do ask that you please wear your masks when moving about or inside our lobby area."

There will be special deals on food, drinks and Dig the Dunes merchandise throughout the afternoon.

The Dig the Dunes Trail Stop, which caters to beach-goers and those visiting America's 61st National Park, serves pizza, ice cream, snacks, soup, chili, pretzels, beer, wine and dunes merchandise such as T-shirts and tank tops. It bills its patio as an ideal place to watch the sun set over Lake Michigan.