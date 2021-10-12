'Digging up bones' corn maze features wooly mammoth, sabertooth cat

A corn maze in Lowell honors Indiana's Indiana’s rich archaeological history and the hulking prehistoric creatures that once roamed the Region.

Kregel's Pumpkin Patch at 7705 W. 159th Ave. in Lowell made “Digging Up Bones” the theme of its annual corn maze. An aerial view of the maze in a cornfield shows a woolly mammoth, a saber-tooth cat and other prehistoric creatures.

“Our mission statement is ‘to create opportunities for families to learn, laugh and play together by connecting them to agriculture and local history,’” owner Derrill Kregel said. “When I was a kid, Paul Patton, the father of one of the families in my 4-H club, dug up bones of a mammoth off of Arizona Street in Leroy. At the time I thought it was incredible that a beast this large roamed the land in Northwest Indiana.”

Kregel did research and discovered mammoth remains have been found in all of Indiana's 92 counties.

“So I decided to go with an archaeology-themed maze,” Kregel said. “Richard Owen, Indiana’s first geologist, found remains of a sabertooth in a cave in southern Indiana near Bloomington. So my goal is to connect kids to our prehistoric past with this maze.”