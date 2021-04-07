Bare Bones Gastropub's French Onion Grilled Cheese the mashup you didn't know you needed

The acclaimed Burn 'Em Brewing, known for its creative beers like the Dark Side of the Moo chocolate milk stout and Bramble On sour red ale brewed with blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, opened the Bare Bones Gastropub in downtown LaPorte a few years ago.

The hybrid restaurant and craft beer bar at 518 Lincolnway, LaPorte offers a more elevated and refined take on pub fare in a hip, contemporary environment with art that plays up the bone theme and the skeletons that are featured in the elaborate and irreverently humorous labels of Burn 'Em cans. Bare Bones offers Burn 'Em on tap along with many wines, ciders and craft beers that are often local as well as cuisine that's made from scratch and locally sourced when possible.