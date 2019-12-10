Many local taverns get into the holiday spirit, creating special drinks to help set the mood. Here are a few:
True BBQ & Whiskey Bar, in Munster, emphasizes fruit for the holiday season.
“Fruit drinks are light and refreshing,” explained Mike Becze, general manager at True. “They are also colorful, which makes them festive for the occasion.”
From Thanksgiving through New Year's, True is offering Far from the Tree. “This is a great drink with hot house-made spiced cider with Bird Dog apple whiskey and smoked orange wheel,” Becze said. “Colorful, fruity, and definitely delicious.”
Other offerings include Caramel Apple Cider Mule; The Perfect Pear; and Baked Blueberry Sour, which consists of amaretto, lemon, fresh blueberry puree; and Rieger's Kansas City Whiskey.
As the name states, True offers smoked BBQ and select craft whiskey. Dig a little deeper, and you’ll find seared alligator, vegan rueben, ahi tuna, and wings. The bar is a destination, and the banquet room holds 50 comfortably.
For Ryan and Diane Glowacki, owners of White Rhino Bar & Grill in Dyer, the holidays are always a special time. “Christmas is a time where family and friends gather to celebrate life, friendship, and spirituality,” said Diane Glowacki. “It’s a wonderful time to share memories and make some new ones.”
It’s also a great time to share their recipes that include cranberries and fresh fruit.
“It’s great to have cranberries, fresh fruit, juices, and mixers on hand to create fun cocktails for guests, whether impromptu or planned arrivals,” Glowacki said. “Everyone will feel welcome and special when their host whips up a unique holiday concoction just for them!”
Besides those festive beverages, Dyer’s neighborhood bar offers more than 100 beers in cans, bottles, draft, and craft. Daily drink specials include top-shelf brands such as Crown Royal and Tito’s Vodka. The expansive food menu includes pizza and tacos, lake perch and frog legs, and sirloin and rib eye steaks.
For John and Miranda O’Block, owners of Tavern on Main in Crown Point, the holidays are the time to get creative behind the bar.
“We love to come up with unique and colorful concoctions during the holiday season,” said Miranda O’Block. “Everyone is feeling festive, and what better way to celebrate than with a special cocktail from your favorite local pub.”
O’Block uses cranberries, mint, and fresh herbs such as basil in many of the special cocktails. “Fresh sprigs of mint and other herbs bring out the flavor of the drink,” she said. “Cranberries add color as well as flavor. Lemon and lime are always popular.”
Tavern on Main offers lunch and dinner seven days a week in an upscale gastropub against the backdrop of the historic Crown Point Square. “We see ourselves as a gathering place where you can try new items or stick with your favorite go-to,” said O’Block.
Joe Scalzo, owner of Ciao Bella Ristorante in Schererville, believes that the holidays are all about friends and family.
“I am from the old country, as we call the part of Southern Italy where I was born,” he said. “In our villages, we celebrate with good food paired with good wine. We celebrate the holidays here the same way. That’s what Ciao Bella is all about — celebrating with family and friends.”
The special cocktails added for the holidays reflect Ciao Bella's spirit of celebration. Mint, white chocolate, flavored vodkas, and fruit are all part of the celebration.
The menu at Ciao Bella is all about the Tuscan-style Italian fare for which Scalzo and his family are famous. Thin crust pizzas are a go-to for those looking for originality. Catering for lunch and dinner and a banquet room add to its allure.
“Our goal is to make your celebration fun, warm, and stress-free,” Scalzo said. “No one should have to work too hard to have a great celebration. We’ll take care of it.”