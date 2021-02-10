Da Burger House aspires to make the best burger in the Midwest and, ope, it is pretty good

The recently opened Da Burger House offers an elevated take on fast food classics in a drafty former computer store on Ridge Road.
The quick-serve to-go restaurant serves up high-quality gourmet burgers, fresh-cut fries and shakes at 5610 Ridge Road in Gary across from Calumet High School at the border of unincorporated Calumet Township and just a few blocks from Griffith.
The creative menu includes a doughnut burger, honey garlic shrimp and chicken, and elote fries that are sprinkled with crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos. The GI Hot Dog splits an all-beef hot dog down the middle for an even char, smothers it in sauteed onions and cheese sauce, and serves it up in a hamburger bun eliminating any debate over whether that particular hot dog is a sandwich.
Da Burger House puts a heavy emphasis on quality. The burgers are either Angus beef or a combination of short rib and ground chuck and served in brioche buns.
A standout is the Boogie Burger, in which bang bang shrimp, sauteed onions, cheese and a house-made special sauce top a four-ounce hamburger patty. The backyard-style burger is a marvel of engineering, layering its ingredients to deliver maximum flavor in every bite. It's not one of those over-the-top, overstuffed, two-protein burgers where one has to detach one's jaw to try to take a bite.
The lightly breaded shrimp plays well off the beefy umami. The patty is entirely blanketed with savory cheese. The familiar secret sauce is tangy and dolloped in such an exact proportion that's not sloppy. The pillowy bun is rich and decadent, holding it all together.
Tomato, lettuce and pickles, again well-engineered as a unit, come on the side. Check under the wax paper to make sure you don't miss them.
One can get an order of savory thin-cut fries on the side for $1 or drop a few bucks on a heaping Styrofoam carton of loaded fries, such as garlic Parmesan or surf and turf.
Owner Steven Clay said he aspired to make the best burger in the Midwest.
Such a title would be purely subjective, up to someone's individual taste. But, ope, Da Burger House does make a pretty dang good burger.
For more information, call 219-285-1855 or find the business on Facebook.
Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.