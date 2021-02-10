Da Burger House aspires to make the best burger in the Midwest and, ope, it is pretty good

The recently opened Da Burger House offers an elevated take on fast food classics in a drafty former computer store on Ridge Road.

The quick-serve to-go restaurant serves up high-quality gourmet burgers, fresh-cut fries and shakes at 5610 Ridge Road in Gary across from Calumet High School at the border of unincorporated Calumet Township and just a few blocks from Griffith.

The creative menu includes a doughnut burger, honey garlic shrimp and chicken, and elote fries that are sprinkled with crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos. The GI Hot Dog splits an all-beef hot dog down the middle for an even char, smothers it in sauteed onions and cheese sauce, and serves it up in a hamburger bun eliminating any debate over whether that particular hot dog is a sandwich.

Da Burger House puts a heavy emphasis on quality. The burgers are either Angus beef or a combination of short rib and ground chuck and served in brioche buns.