Salute! Cin cin! Cento di questi giorni!
Festa Italiana at Villa Cesare in Schererville returns for a second year, and it's been expanded to three days. Highlights include a spaghetti-eating contest, a grape-stomping contest, a bocce ball tournament and lessons in making pasta and throwing pizza dough.
Cesare Battisti Lodge #27 will host the ethnic festival from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, August 10th, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 11th and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 12th at Villa Cesare, 900 Eagle Ridge Dr. in Schererville.
“We want to give the Region the opportunity to experience and celebrate the amazing Italian culture, which is deeply rooted in family, music, and food,” Festa Italana Chairman Jon Biancardi said.
The free, family-friendly celebration of Italian culture will feature a lot of food like grandma used to make in the old world, including pizza, Italian beef, Italian sausage, meatball and Calabrian-style pepper sandwiches, pasta, fried ravioli, arancini, gelato and Italian ice, tiramisu, and biscotti. Take the cannoli from vendors like Ciao Bella, Frankie V’s, Pepino’s, Giuseppe’s Pizza, Capri’s Pizza, Produce Depot, Palazzolo's Gelato, Izzy’s Sweet Spot, and Designer Desserts.
"My grandfather immigrated to the U.S. from Italy, and while living out his American Dream, kept our Italian heritage on the forefront when he started Capri’s Pizza in 1955," Capri's Pizza owner Ben Ciannamea said.
"As a business owner in and resident of Schererville, I’m proud to be a part of the Italian-American community here. Festa Italiana is our favorite way to pay homage to our culture and traditions."
There will be performances, including of traditional Italian music and Frank Sinatra, by Vince Amore, Jack Miuccio, Daniela Crocco, Jim Bulanda, Dick Diamond & The Dusters, Spazmatics, and Shout Out.
"To emulate some of the greatest vocal artists of the century such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tony Bennett makes me proud to be an Italian," Bulanda said. "This festival represents just that, a look back at our unique heritage."
Additionally, the Italian dance group Tradizione Vivente will perform, Carrabba’s Italian Grill will offer a wine and food pairing Saturday, and there will be a bounce house and photobooth.
For more information, 219-322-3011 or www.villacesare.com.