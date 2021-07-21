Johnny K's comfort food a certain delight

LANSING — Comfort food is a-calling and the grills and deep fryers at Johnny K's Patio & Gyros are ready to sling up something satisfying.

The restaurant, located at 17816 Torrence Ave., has long served up a huge menu of deep fried goodies to the hungry mouths in the south suburbs.

There's something to be found for everyone, from classic gyros, Italian beef sandwiches and other grinders to chicken wings and shrimp.

There are, of course, scrumptious sides to partake in as well, such as garlic bread, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, shishkebob and more.

A worthy choice sure to give your taste buds a kick is the buffalo chicken wrap. This sizable selection comes with a chicken breast doused in buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch sauce.

There's a powerful, flavorful blast with this wrap as the buffalo sauce gives a quick singe. The ranch and vegetables give a slightly cool balance. The cheese finishes off for a tasty blend. A side of French fries also proves a nice addition to compliment the wrap.

Diners should also consider digging into some fish and chips, the burger combos and the burritos. For something light, you can even consider one of the salad options.