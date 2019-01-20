It’s the season for restaurant weeks. Chicago’s has been going strong for a dozen years and features hundreds of participating restaurants that offer special fixed-price menus for lunch and dinner during a two-week period.
Other cities and regions, including Northwest Indiana, whose Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks begins Feb. 18, have followed suit and created restaurant weeks of their own.
The first few weeks into the new year are typically slow for restaurants. Family budgets have been stretched by holiday spending, and there may not be as much cash to eat out. Yucky Midwest winter weather doesn’t help, either, and keeps people huddled at home making their own comfort food.
Restaurant weeks are a way to get people out during this slow stretch to try new restaurants or visit their favorites as special pricing makes it more affordable.
Kenosha, Wisconsin, is making plans for its annual restaurant week, which will take place Feb. 2-10 with over 30 restaurants offering multicourse menus. Plan an overnighter and you can hit a few of the spots to see what’s on the special menu at a variety of places from quick and casual to upscale — retro diners, cafes, bistros, burger joints, supper clubs, ethnic spots, breakfast places, fine dining.
During the nine-day celebration you can enjoy breakfast or brunch for $10, lunch for $10 and dinner for $20 or $30. No coupons, tickets or apps are needed. Just show up and select from the restaurant week menu.
The restaurant week is coordinated by the Kenosha Convention & Visitors Bureau and you can visit its website for more information at visitkenosha.com/rw.
Among the participating spots are The Boat House Pub & Eatery with a three-course dinner that includes an appetizer, choice of beer battered cod with two sides, spinach artichoke lasagna rolls or lightly breaded pollack as entrees and a martini glass dessert all for just $20. They also have some elevated options for a $30 dinner and also are offering a $10 lunch.
Sazzy B has a $10 brunch that includes a mimosa, bloody Mary or non-alcoholic drink with a choice of brie and ham omelet, peppercorn biscuits and gravy, short rib pancakes or brioche French toast as well as a three-course $30 dinner option.
Other participating restaurants include Bristol 45 Diner, Casa Capri, Hobnob Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge, Iguana Wana Mexian Grill and Tequila Bar, Soon’s Sushi Cafe, Slip 56 Bar & Galley, the Red Oak Restaurant, the Brat Stop, Mikes Chicken and Doughnut Bar, Franks Diner and more. For a full list and to view menus, go to https://www.visitkenosha.com/rw.
Here’s a list of some restaurant weeks you may want to add to your calendar in 2019:
* Naperville Restaurant Week, Jan. 20-Feb. 3; dinenaperville.com/naperville-restaurant-week
* Devour Indy Winterfest, Jan. 21-Feb. 3; devourindy.com
(Devour Indy Summerfest also takes place in late summer for two weeks leading up to Labor Day.)
* Chicago Restaurant Week, Jan. 25-Feb. 7; choosechicago.com/restaurants/chicago-restaurant-week/
* Kenosha Restaurant Week, Feb. 2-10; visitkenosha.com/rw
* Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks, Feb. 18-March 3; southshorecva.com/savor/
* Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week, Feb. 22-March 3; chicagonorthwest.com/restaurant-week/
* McHenry County Restaurant Week, Feb. 22-Marc 3; visitmchenrycounty.com/restaurantweek
* Lake County (Illinois) Restaurant Week, March 1-10; visitlakecounty.org/restaurantweek-2018