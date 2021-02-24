Koney King serves up a Detroit favorite with an old family recipe

For a century, Koney King has claimed to have the best Coney dog in Gary.

Greek and Macedonian immigrants, who also pioneered Cincinnati-syle chili, are credited with popularizing Coney dogs, a Midwestern diner classic in which a hot dog is topped with chili, chopped onions and yellow mustard.

So smothered with toppings that the hot dog itself is almost an afterthought, the Coney dog is so popular in neighboring Michigan they have several different regional styles, including a Detroit-stye, Flint-style, Jackson-style and Kalamazoo-style.

Koney King has been serving them since 1920, when it was founded as a counter-style diner called Coney Island lunch by a Bulgarian immigrant in an alley west of Broadway on 9th Ave in Gary. His grandson Paul Kamanaroff moved the family business to 4601 Broadway, where it's operated for 50 years.

The no-frills fast food joint was recently acquired by James "Jimmy" Hendricks, who plans to carry on the tradition. It has an old-fashioned counter but mostly serves as a to-go joint. Uniquely, it has a statue of a hot dog squirting ketchup on its forehead while holding mustard in its other hand and licking its lips.