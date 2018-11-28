CHICAGO — "Pace yourself."
That was the advice of the girl who checked me into the Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer earlier this month at the UIC Forum. Her other advice: "Try some Illinois beer."
The event was, after all, being run by the Illinois Craft Beer Guild. But I was here as an investigative reporter for The Times, to find the best Northwest Indiana brew, and to find out what this barrel-aged beer craze was all about.
I hadn't even heard of the festival, commonly known as FOBAB, until a few months ago, when I attended this year's Great American Beer Festival with a couple of beer nerd friends in Denver. I didn't really know what barrel-aged beer was either, or why it was so popular.
Now I know.
The best beers I had at the festival, as I wrote in my mostly indecipherable notes, tasted like "chocolate, coffee," and were "nutty, silky, creamy." (On a side note, my reporting notes are usually unreadable to anyone but myself; on 14.5-percent-alcohol beer, not even I can decode them).
When my photographer for the day, my friend and craft-beer aficionado Chris Heady, and I arrived in the beer hall — which had a cozy vibe: lights dimmed, yellow bulbs strung about, bagpipes playing — he actually guided me to try an Illinois beer. It already had a line snaking around the row of brewers.
The hype was for the Barrel-aged Mehndi, an imperial stout made by Villa Park's More Brewing Co., which won Best in Show at last year's FOBAB.
I had no idea why people would wait 10 minutes for a beer when there was an endless supply of beer with no lines all around us. When I tasted it, I knew. It had the best of those characteristics I described earlier: chocolatey, smooth, sweet yet salty.
The second-longest line belonged to Region beer legends 3 Floyds and their fantastically named Chemtrailmix, a Russian imperial stout aged in rye barrels. At this point, I wrote in my notebook: "I can't describe beer." But here's what I jotted down about Chemtrailmix, my favorite Northwest Indiana beer I tried at FOBAB: "cinnamon raisin toast, "delightful," "delectable." That about sums it up.
The next Region brew I tasted was Blend by Hammond's 18th Street Brewery, perhaps my favorite brewery. It was, according to the program, a blend of "Russian imperial stout, milk stout, and barleywine aged in buffalo trace barrels."
My description: "funky."
I proceeded to try beers based on their names: Whiskey Nuts, Chocolate Malty Balls, Cinnamon Girl. There was also Spumoni, Neapolitan, Pancake Party, Did it All for the Cookie, Rye Sweet Potato Souffle, Cinn Tax.
Beer has gone meta.
I was getting warm at this point, so I decided to check my coat. The person who took my jacket, as well as several nearby signs, reminded me to take a picture of my ticket. Apparently after 20 pours of liquor-laced beer, people lose tiny paper tickets. Imagine that.
As the music switched to heavy metal, I spotted a sign for Four Fathers Brewing, a 4 1/2-year-old craft brewery in Valparaiso. There were two options: Double Barrel-Aged Wheelhouse and Barrel-Aged Viking Funeral. I asked the volunteer pouring the beer which he recommended. He said the former. I asked why.
"It has a better taste, a better smell," he said.
I walked right into that one, I thought.
My characterization: "nutty." A beer sommelier I am not.
The beer pourer must have been onto something. Double Barrel-Aged Wheelhouse was actually the only winner from Northwest Indiana at FOBAB 2018. It earned the bronze medal in the Specialty Strong Porter/Stout category.
"I think complete shock is the best way to describe it" is how co-owner Beth Lacny described her reaction when I talked to her a few days later. "Completely unexpected given the company that we were in, and us being such a small brewery," she added.
Her husband and co-owner Jason Lacny said the beer was the first recipe they created when they were still home-brewing. It was inspired by the TV show "The Deadliest Catch."
"I thought if I was a crab fisherman, what kind of beer would I like to drink on the cold Bering Sea," Lacny said, adding that he wanted to create a "warming stout with a ton of coffee in it."
The beer was aged in one whiskey barrel for a time, then poured directly into another one, and aged longer, thus the "Double" in the name.
"It's like regular barrel-aged, just on steroids," Jason said.
I asked him if Northwest Indiana had an identity when it comes to craft beer.
He brought up the aforementioned 3 Floyds, and one of its most famous beers, one that brings thousands of people to Munster every year on the day it's released.
"Dark Lord just really stands out as a Northwest Indiana style, that imperial stout. I feel like 3 Floyds really sets the bar for that style — these huge, high viscosity stouts," he said.
My photog and I came across the room for wild beer and sours with fruit. It was a chance to cleanse the palate after drinking barrel-aged brews, or as my friend calls them, "oil."
I made sure to try Foeder Peach by Sour Note Brewing, an offshoot of 18th Street that specializes in sour beers. It was "light, peachy," I wrote.
Next door, in a space where members of the media and brewers could mingle, I met Steve Murray, the dreadlocked, bearded, head brewer of Michigan City's Burn 'Em Brewing with a vibe to match his look.
For some reason, my notes at this point of the day are almost completely unintelligible.
Burn 'Em has become one of my newest faves, in part because of the morbidly awesome artwork on its cans, as well as the brewery's slogan: "Comforting the disturbed. Disturbing the comfortable."
Murray said it was inspired by the famous quote that journalism is meant to "comfort the afflicted, and afflict the comfortable."
Beer and journalism. The perfect match.