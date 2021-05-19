Red Cup Cafe & Deli brings comfort with elevated grilled cheese sandwiches

Red Cup Cafe and Deli keeps downtown Chesterton caffeinated with style.

The chic neighborhood coffee shop in a historic building at 115 Broadway invites hanging out with its cozy, relaxed atmosphere. While sipping your Latte or Cafe Au Lait, you can check out the local art on the walls or humorous signs like "sarcasm... just one more service we offer here," "Coffee! You can sleep while you're dead," and "Coffee! If you're not shaking, you need another cup."

Settle into one of the eclectic recliners and stay a while. There's books and board games you can bring back to your table. There's a selection of vinyl records you can spin on the record player.

In addition to a variety of coffee drinks, Red Cup also serves up an extensive menu of light breakfast and lunch offerings. It has many sandwiches like a Chicken Pesto Sandwich, Corned Beef & Sauerkraut Sandwich, Tomato, Pesto & Provolone Sandwich, Portobello & Goat Cheese Sandwich and Tuna & Cheddar sandwich.