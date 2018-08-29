It's long been said that truck drivers know where to get a good meal.
One can believe that when visiting the Balkan Grill Restaurant which is frequented daily by many truck drivers.
The Balkan Grill Restaurant, off Interstate 94 in Gary, is located right next to the Petro gas station and annexed truck stop. It's definitely a tiny, no frills type of joint, and is housed in a yellow trailer.
The menu isn't large but diners will find various Eastern European dishes in the spotlight.
Upon entering the trailer/diner, guests will find two high-top tables and a refrigerated case holding drinks, including the Slovenian beverage Cockta Original.
Guests simply step up to the counter and order their food. During a recent visit, I decided to order the Serbian dish Ground Meat Links or Cevapi ($8.99). Items are made to order and the Cevapi took 15 minutes to cook.
However, the wait was worth it. The dish featured ground meat links served on a special flatbread accompanied by two dips and cabbage and onions on the side. The dish could be eaten as a sandwich or the meat could be eaten separately if so desired.
The cevapi was a good helping and the meat was flavorful and enhanced with various seasonings. The Cockta beverage was a perfect accompaniment to the meal as the drink was refreshing and flavored with rose hips, various herbs and lemon and orange.
Diners may eat at picnic tables outside of the trailer, at the tables inside or carry-out their meals.
Among menu items at Balkan Grill Restaurant are the Stuffed Burger or Punjena Pljeskavica ($9.99); Grilled Chicken Filet ($7.99) Pork Kebabs or Raznjici ($9.99); Ustipak ($9.99), which is ground meat mixed with garlic, cheese, ham and hot ground pepper; and The Balkan Special Plate ($40.99), which is four pounds of mixed meat.