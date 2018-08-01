There's much to choose from on the menu at White Rhino Bar and Grill.
The Dyer restaurant, which opened in 2008, not only offers a varied menu to diners but food fans will find assorted happenings at the eatery.
Whether you'd like a sandwich, specialty pizza, creatively made appetizer, seafood or other items, the eatery presents a diverse collection of recipes on its menu.
White Rhino Bar and Grill, which has a sports bar theme, also has a loft above the dining room where various events take place. The restaurant, featuring high ceilings, has televisions situated around the room, a full bar, and booth and table seating.
On any given day, customers will find specials on the lunch and dinner menus as well as the tried and true favorites that are usually found at the eatery.
"Our create your own salad is one of the popular dishes on the menu," said Diane Glowacki, co-owner of White Rhino with her son Ryan. Glowacki said lake perch and ribs also are two favorite items.
Glowacki said, in addition to the diverse menu, they make it a point to offer customers a variety of special events, including everything from beer and wine dinners to painting nights, yoga sessions and more. Live entertainment is frequently presented at the restaurant.
Among items on White Rhino's menu are appetizers such as Calamari, Mango Barbecue Shrimp, Macho Nachos, Mini Burgers and Fried Green Beans. Dinner options include dishes such as Ribeye Steak, Frog Legs, Artichoke Linguine, Chicken Parmesan and more.
On a recent lunch specials menu, the restaurant offered items such as Homemade Meatloaf, Chicken Caesar Wrap and Cajun Grilled Maxwell Street Pork Chop Sandwich.
The restaurant has an extensive bar menu filled with assorted wines, specialty cocktails and beer.
Diners interested in visiting White Rhino for its special events, can check out the following list
- Aug. 3: Yoga and Beer Night
- Aug. 15: Zumba in the Loft (no charge)
- Aug. 23: Sea Glass Wine & Small Plate Event ($29)
- Aug. 25: Paint with Kids ($25)
- Aug. 30 Paint with Cocktails ($27)
Call the restaurant for more information and prices.