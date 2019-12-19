You don't have to have a run-in with the Bumpus Hounds to want to eat out on Christmas.
Maybe you just don't feel like cooking. Or you may be on the go. Or you simply may not celebrate the holiday.
The following are among the Region restaurants at the ready to serve up Christmas breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner. All you need to add is you and yours.
Round the Clock Restaurants, with locations in Highland, Schererville, and Lansing, will be open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Christmas Day. The breakfast menu features pancakes stacked five high, with toppings and meat if desired. French toast and waffles and eggs in all forms await.
The lunch menu with soups, salads, sandwiches, clubs, wraps, burgers, and pasta is served until 2 p.m. The coffee is hot and fresh.
If you’re looking to take Mom or Grandma out in style, you might try your luck at one of the many casinos.
Four Winds will have buffets open at the South Bend and New Buffalo, Mich., locations. In South Bend, the Buffet from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Eastern time, includes roasted New York strip steak and shrimp, with traditional American fare, Asian cuisine, and a dessert bar featuring hand-dipped gelato. At New Buffalo the all-day seafood buffet open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Eastern is the headliner, supported by hand-carved meats and American and Asian cuisine. Children are welcome at both locations.
Majestic Star in Gary will feature a feast at the Harbor View Buffet from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Deep fried turkey with cornbread stuffing is the main attraction, accompanied by red beans and rice, fried chicken, grilled salmon, and green beans with potatoes. Beef kabobs, glazed ham, and sweet-and-sour shrimp also await.
"Christmas buffet is decorated very tasteful with holiday decor, and the food is a very nice blend of holiday signature items," says John Erb, director of food and beverage.
"The wait staff is dressed in Christmas colors and are very friendly and festive," Erb continued. "We are usually light at the start of the day and dinner is the busiest time from 5-7 p.m."
The Options Buffet at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m.. Snow crab is available, as well as prime rib, glazed ham, sweet potato casserole, and New York strip steak.
Horseshoe Hammond Casino will offer up the Village Square from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Christmas Day. Turkey, pot roast, green bean casserole, and roasted garlic potatoes will be available alongside American favorites, Asian cuisine, the soup-and-salad bar, and Italian and Latin stations.
The Heritage Buffet at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago offers steak and shrimp, prime rib, crab legs, Asian, Latin and American stations. It will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Just like in the movie "A Christmas Story," Chinese and Asian restaurants including Jade Garden (Valparaiso), Fortune House (Munster), Happy Wok (Chesterton), and Mai Lee (Highland) will offer their full menu on Christmas Day.