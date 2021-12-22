Start 2022 with a bang -- and then some

2021 has been another humdinger of a year. The continuing pandemic challenges are making many of us more than happy to bid farewell to the year with optimism for the year ahead.
While last year’s new year’s celebrations took place amid pandemic precautions and capacity limits, this year things are moving more in the direction of normalcy. Venues are planning full-capacity parties; restaurants will be open for a last night out in 2021 and people are ready to celebrate. Here are some options:
Going out
At the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, an early evening celebration will take place in the ballroom with a four-course, plated dinner, live music and dancing. “Chef Joe Trama and his Trama Catering and Events team are hosting the event,” said Phil Potema, director of marketing for the venue. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a cash bar while viewing the more than 20 decorated trees displayed for the Festival of Trees exhibit in the atrium.
“Dinner is served at 6 p.m. designed as ‘friendship seating’ with eight guests per table,” Potempa said. Reservations are required.
Diners will start with cream of asparagus soup followed by a winter salad featuring a blend of lettuce, roasted butternut squash and feta cheese tossed with champagne vinaigrette dressing. The main course pairs filet mignon and boneless chicken breast served with béarnaise sauce, swirled duchess mashed potatoes and fresh green beans. For dessert, there's a chocolate Panna Cotta with Frangelico crème sauce and fresh berry garnish and raspberry coulis, said Potempa.
Kerry Gremp, Bruce Smit and Tim Dionne will perform jukebox and Top 40 music of the '60s, '70s and '80s, starting at 7 p.m. They also will take requests, Potempa said. “The music and evening concludes at 9 p.m. to provide time for guests be home in time to welcome the arrival of the new year.”
Tickets are $75 per person, Call CVPA Events Office at 219-836-1930. For more information, visit cvpa.org.
If you’re looking for a spot to raise your glass for a midnight toast, Thornton Distilling Co. in Thornton is planning a ticketed event with food, music and spirits. “We’re definitely excited to move to a new year — to turn the page on 2021 and celebrate 2022,” said Andrew Howell, founder.
He has much to celebrate with the recent announcement as an Illinois maker and recipient of the Silver Linings Award from the governor’s office for efforts in shifting to hand sanitizer production during the pandemic. A new bourbon was just released that you can try on New Year’s Eve along with the distillery's pecan whiskey, gin and vodka.
Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Mich., is holding a New Year’s Eve dance party from 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tickets, including music, dancing, a midnight toast and a photo booth, are available for $15 at journeyman.com/events. Reservations re recommended especially if you plan to have dinner beforehand.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at Villa Cesare in Schererville for a party that runs from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dinner, open bar, band and DJ plus party favors and midnight toast cost $95 per person.
Lucrezia Ristorante in Crown Point will be open for dinner. New Year’s Eve is the only night of the year that reservations are taken. There will be two seatings and a specials menu that will include an appetizer, fish, steak and pasta.
If you'd rather toast with a mug of beer than a flute of champagne, Windmill Brewing in Dyer has some good stuff on tap. It also offers its beers in cans for your at-home celebrations including hazy IPAs, crisp lagers, an Imperial Porter and a barrel-aged stout this time of year.
According to A.J. Seida, taproom manager, its small, close-knit staff has enabled them to keep their doors open for their regular hours. Currently, he’s not seeing any shortages in what they need to produce their beer, so there will be lots flowing for the new year. “Our supplies are pretty much locked down at the moment,” he said.
However, that doesn’t mean you should wait to pick up your brews; craft beers typically are produced for limited release. Seida expects to have a good stock to choose from, “but certain cans might fly out of here,” he said. “The barrel-aged stout won’t last long, but other beers should be around for the holiday.” Its flagship beer, the New England IPA called Two If By Citra and popular Pale Dutch Boy American Pale Ale are always available.
One taproom bonus is Windmill's resident cat, Luther, a true party animal who Seida said is happy to hang out with customers.
Staying in
If you prefer to spend the evening at home, you can still make the celebration special whether you’re entertaining or just spending it with family.
Butterfingers Bakery, which has locations in Munster and Highland, will be putting out a special menu for New Year’s Eve with some hot foods available. Its chicken salad is a house specialty, and you can order the salad to make your own sandwiches or in a a prepared tray.
And don’t forget dessert. “We can do brownies cut up into quarter-size for an easy finger food. We have cupcakes and cookies and can do any of those on a tray so you can get an assortment for the holiday,” said Kristin Sell, assistant manager of the Munster location. Sell encourages early orders to be sure you can get the items you want.
When choosing the bubbly or other toasting beverages, be aware that product shortages are affecting the stock of wine and spirits. “Right now with the supply and demand, it’s hard to get stuff in,” said Sam Sulman, manager of Tinley Wine & Liquors in Tinley Park. “So plan ahead to make sure you have what you want before your events. If there’s something you see that you like, you should get it because we might not have it later. It will get even busier as we get closer to the holiday and a lot of things will be sold out, so plan ahead and stock up.”
Sulman said most shortages are in the higher-end liquors. Still, some of the biggest sellers are Korbel sparkling wine; Moet, Veuve and Bel Air champagnes and high end tequilas, said Sulman.
You can also toast the new year at home with some beverages from Oliver Winery in Bloomington. Order at oliverwinery.com for nationwide delivery of its Creekbend Vidal Blanc Sparkling wine or try a Taste of Oliver Gift Box with a selection of six wines with glasses, a corkscrew and a branded stopper.
Craft beer more to your liking? You can also raise a stein to the upcoming year. Pick out a pilsner, stout, lager, IPA or other variety from one of many area craft breweries, including - Byway Brewing in Hammond and One Trick Pony in Lansing.