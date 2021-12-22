Start 2022 with a bang -- and then some

One taproom bonus is Windmill's resident cat, Luther, a true party animal who Seida said is happy to hang out with customers.

Staying in

If you prefer to spend the evening at home, you can still make the celebration special whether you’re entertaining or just spending it with family.

Butterfingers Bakery, which has locations in Munster and Highland, will be putting out a special menu for New Year’s Eve with some hot foods available. Its chicken salad is a house specialty, and you can order the salad to make your own sandwiches or in a a prepared tray.

And don’t forget dessert. “We can do brownies cut up into quarter-size for an easy finger food. We have cupcakes and cookies and can do any of those on a tray so you can get an assortment for the holiday,” said Kristin Sell, assistant manager of the Munster location. Sell encourages early orders to be sure you can get the items you want.