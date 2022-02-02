 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Aladdin Pita flame grills its salmon

Pictured is the salmon at Aladdin Pita in Merrillville.

 Joseph S. Pete

There's just something about cooking food on an open flame.

Aladdin Pita in Merrillville specializes in fine Middle Eastern cuisine, much of which is grilled on an open flame for that delectable smoky flavor.

The Middle Eastern restaurant and specialty grocery store at 3750 W. 80th Lane in Merrillville flame grills lamb kebobs, chicken kebobs, shrimp kebobs and many other entrees.

The crispiness of the seared browned meat serves as a nice contrast to the creaminess of the hummus and baba ganoush that come as an appetizer with pita bread for scooping.

A standout is the grilled salmon, which is seasoned with sumac and other spices in a piquant, lemony marinade. It's served with a choice of yellow or Basmati rice and flame-grilled vegetables.

The fire-kissed fish is crisp on the outside and tender and flaky on the inside. The exotic seasoning draws out its rich, buttery taste, accentuating its citrus flavor.

Be sure to check out the grocery store on the way out for imported tea, Moroccan sardines and many other finds.

For more information, visit aladdinpita.com or call 219-736-5204.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

