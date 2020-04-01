TASTE TEST: Anna's Kombucha Cafe's grilled cheese is comfort food for trying times

It's a strange and scary time out there, like something out of Daniel Defoe's "A Journal of the Plague Year" or Steven Soderberg's "Contagion."

Small businesses across the Region and beyond, especially restaurants, have been suffering as people stay home to limit the spread of coronavirus. You can help them survive and get through this rough period by ordering delivery or carryout, which many will drop off right in your car on the curbside to minimize interaction with others and potential exposure to the virus.

Anna's Kombucha Cafe at 624 S Lake St in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood has a gourmet breakfast and lunch menu that travels well in a Styrofoam container.

In addition to coffee and kombucha, Anna's offers avocado toast, a chorizo breakfast burrito, a grain bowl, a curry chicken salad wrap, a BLT, a Tempeh Club and more.

A standout is the grilled cheese sandwich. The artisan grilled cheese is much fancier than what your mom used to make, but it's still great comfort food for stressful and anxiety-inducing times.

Anna's version features creamy brie, sweet fig preserves, and balsamic onions on sourdough bread. The gooey melted cheese is decadent and the addition of fig preserves creates a wonderful sweet/salty contrast.