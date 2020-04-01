You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TASTE TEST: Anna's Kombucha Cafe's grilled cheese is comfort food for trying times
urgent

TASTE TEST: Anna's Kombucha Cafe's grilled cheese is comfort food for trying times

{{featured_button_text}}
TASTE TEST: Anna's Kombucha Cafe's grilled cheese is comfort food for trying times

The grilled cheese to go at Anna's Kombucha Cafe.

 Joseph S. Pete

It's a strange and scary time out there, like something out of Daniel Defoe's "A Journal of the Plague Year" or Steven Soderberg's "Contagion."

Small businesses across the Region and beyond, especially restaurants, have been suffering as people stay home to limit the spread of coronavirus. You can help them survive and get through this rough period by ordering delivery or carryout, which many will drop off right in your car on the curbside to minimize interaction with others and potential exposure to the virus.

Anna's Kombucha Cafe at 624 S Lake St in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood has a gourmet breakfast and lunch menu that travels well in a Styrofoam container.

In addition to coffee and kombucha, Anna's offers avocado toast, a chorizo breakfast burrito, a grain bowl, a curry chicken salad wrap, a BLT, a Tempeh Club and more.

A standout is the grilled cheese sandwich. The artisan grilled cheese is much fancier than what your mom used to make, but it's still great comfort food for stressful and anxiety-inducing times.

Anna's version features creamy brie, sweet fig preserves, and balsamic onions on sourdough bread. The gooey melted cheese is decadent and the addition of fig preserves creates a wonderful sweet/salty contrast.

The menu could change as restaurants adapt to the rapidly developing coronavirus situation, but Anna's consistently manages to elevate such light cafe fare.

For more information, call 219-487-5810 or visit annaskombucha.com.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts