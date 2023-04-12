Battista's Artisan Pizzeria is a hidden gem tucked away in the basement of the Hall of Justice at 220 S Main St. in downtown Crown Point.

The pizzeria makes a number of gourmet brick oven-cooked pizzas near the Old Lake County Courthouse Square and in the summer months outside Avgo in St. John, where it's looking to establish a second location.

Its pies include a classic Margherita, a BBQ chicken pizza, Battista’s Almost World Famous Sort of Stuffed Pizza and an Italian Stallion with Calabrese salami, fresno chili oil, fior di latte and ricotta. The Carne Pizza is topped with sausage, pepperoni, capicola, onion, basil and Fresno chilis.

It especially excels at white pizzas like bacon and eggs pizza and the Cluck, Cluck Boom that blends chicken, mozzarella, basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, balsamic reduction, hot peppers and arugula.

A standout is the mushroom pizza that's topped with provolone, mozzarella, ricotta, truffle oil, onions and big, plump mushrooms. The earthy mushrooms add a lot of umami flavor. The truffle oil adds a musky, nutty pungency that makes it extra savory.

The blend of melted cheeses contributed a layered flavor. Sometimes a simple selection of high-quality ingredients just tastes better. Battista's Artisan Pizzeria's mushroom pizza is a straightforward and uncluttered pizza that's immensely cravable.

For more information, visit battistasartisanpizzeria.com or call 219- 333-2188.