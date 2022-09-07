TASTE TEST: Bergstein's NY Delicatessen's corned beef a classic

A sign by the cash register at Bergstein's NY Delicatessen compares it to rival sandwich shops like Jimmy John's and Firehouse Subs on metrics like price, portion and whether a local, independent, family-owned business.

But the authentic New York City-style deli at 200 Dixie Highway in Chicago Heights doesn't really have a lot of competition.

It's just as fast as other sandwich shops but so much more. It's a kosher-style New York deli close to home in Chicago's south suburbs.

Founded by Brooklyn native, Bergstein's NY Delicatessen specializes in traditional deli fare like pastrami, Rueben, brisket, lox, white fish salad, potato pancakes, matzo ball soup and sweet and sour cabbage soup. It brims with ambiance with many historic black-and-white photos of New York City street scenes.

It's a place to stop for deli favorites like bagels or chicken salad clubs on toasted challah bread.

The corned beef sandwich is amazing. It's a big heap of savory corned beef piled in soft rye bread. The cured meat is tender, not too salty and richly satisfying. You can add the traditional accompaniment of mustard but it's so flavorful it doesn't need any condiment.

The deli classic comes with a crisp, briney pickle with a crunch and your choice of traditional sides like slaw or potato salad.

For more information, call 708 754-6400 or visit bergsteinsny.com.