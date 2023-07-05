Settled by many Eastern Europeans drawn by the steel mills, the Region has long been a bastion of Polish fare.

It's been home to a number of old school places serving pierogi, halupki and other old-world fare just like buscia used to make.

A few Polish stalwarts have closed in recent years, like Warsaw Inn in Lynwood or Krakow Polish Deli in Crown Point.

But Big Frank's has persevered.

Big Frank's in East Chicago's Roxana neighborhood is a Region classic.

The ethnic restaurant at 918 Carrol St. was featured on Chicago's Best. It boasts "the best homemade sausage around," which it sells at summer festivals across the Region or at its small, homey restaurant where the food is made to order.

The straightforward menu focuses on Polish classics. It features pierogi, homestyle golabki, cabbage and noodles and Barlinek. The Krakow Plate has two golabki, three pierogi, kraut and a potato pancake; the Warsaw Plate fresh or smoked kielbasa, kraut and two golabki; and the Zakopane Plate fresh or smoked kielbasa, kraut one golabki and two potato pancakes.

The signature item is the Polish sausage, which one can load up with kraut, onions and peppers. It's homemade sausage that's served fresh off the grill and bursting with flavor.

Every bite is rustic and savory and charred just right.

For more information, call 219-378-9556.