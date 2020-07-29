TASTE TEST: Brothers brings the breakfast sweets

MERRILLVILLE — Sweets are a morning specialty when you grab a dish at Brothers Breakfast & Lunch.
The restaurant, located at 1800 81st Ave., has a menu brimming with breakfast specialties and concoctions. There's surely something for everyone with all the options available.
The breakfast side includes a range of takes on omelets, skillets, French toast, pancakes, waffles and more.
A few of the latter options feature enticing sugary takes. There's French toast crusted with coconut and drizzled with strawberry coulis, caramel sauce and whipped cream. There's also a Belgian waffle topped with fruit, drizzled with Nutella and sprinkled with powdered sugar. There are even cinnamon swirl pancakes.
A surely stupendous choice comes down to the s'mores pancakes. The dish comes with three sizable cakes, which are drizzled and soaked with chocolate sauce. Crumbled graham cracker bits are scattered across. A serving of mini marshmallows and fluff also don the top layer.
Digging into this is almost as good as being around the bonfire. Even the smell is just like the real thing. The pancakes prove incredibly fluffy and scrumptious with each bite. The chocolate sauce gives an immense sweetness. The marshmallows melt easily and have the signature gooeyness of a true s'more. Of course, finally, the graham cracker bits deliver a subtle crunch.
Also consider adding on a scrumptious side, such as sausage links or crispy bacon.
Brothers Breakfast & Lunch is offering in-person dining but curbside pickup also is still available.
For more information, call 219-769-1591.
