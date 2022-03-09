TASTE TEST: Bulldog Brewery offers fresh take on fish and chips

It's now Lent and Catholics in the Region are hitting up fish fries, waiting in the McDonald's drive-through for the trusty Filet-O-Fish or otherwise casting about for seafood options.

Many restaurants across the Region are rolling out seafood specials – the Round the Clock diner chain for instance is marking down its lake perch dinner, Kenwood Tap in Hammond is running a deal on its fish tacos and the Sub Hub in downtown Hammond is offering tuna melts every Friday during Lent. Other restaurants have added Lenten options like New Oberpfalz's vegan burger.

Bulldog Brewery in Whiting offers a fresh take on a pub grub classic.

The gastropub at 1409 119th St. in Whiting puts a modern spin on the traditional British fish and chips. Its "Howling Dog" Fish and Chips fries thick cod that's dipped in its Shore Sighted IPA Beer Batter, giving the crunchy exterior a more complex and sweeter taste. It's plated impressively atop a bed of Parmesan Fries that doesn't stint on the soft, melting cheese. The nutty Parmesan brings piquancy to the savory fresh-cut fries, which are cooked perfectly to be crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

It was remarked it was "like a classier version of cheese fries."

The fish dish comes with a ramekin of creamy tartar sauce but is so rich with flavor it hardly needs a condiment.

For more information, call 219.655.5284, email info@bulldogbrewingco.com or visit bulldogbrewingco.com.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.