Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Butterfingers' sandwiches a standout

TASTE TEST: Butterfingers' sandwiches a standout

The Italian sandwich at Butterfingers.

 Joseph S. Pete

Butterfingers, the dessert and delicatessen shop, is a long-running Region staple with locations in Highland and Munster.

It's renowned for its cakes, cookies and sweets that have been savored by generations. A popular spot to grab food for parties and other social gatherings, it's also known for a wide selection of salads sold by the pound, such as ham, tuna, spinach, seafood, Italian, Mediterranean, deviled egg and bow tie pasta with asparagus and sun-dried tomatoes.

Butterfingers makes freshly baked bread, including buttery croissants, sourdough and wheat for its sandwiches, which one can order individually or for a bagged or boxed lunch.

The sandwiches are highly customizable, with options like chicken salad, turkey and roast beef. One delectable option is the Italian, which piles high cured meats like salami and ham. One also can get their choice of cheese and a number of toppings like spinach, red onion, banana peppers, pesto, oil and vinegar and Italian seasoning. The options are endless.

It's a great sandwich, a more elevated and refined version of something you could whip up at home. Your version will never be this toothsome. The bread is soft, the veggies are crisp and the meat is savory. It's a tasty lunch to grab on the go, when going picnicking or for a quick sit-down meal.

For more information, visit butterfingersbakery.com

 

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

