TASTE TEST: Cajun Crab House's seafood boils bring taste of New Orleans

Cajun Crab House brings the flavors of the Big Easy to Southlake Mall.

The Cajun seafood restaurant at 2124 Southlake Mall serves up southern fare like po'boys, catfish, fried shrimp, raw oysters and gator. You can't miss it – it's the bright-red restaurant by the entrance with the Cooper Hawk Winery with the giant crab on the facade.

The sit-down eatery serves seafood in many different ways, including deep-fried, in bowls of gumbo and on top of pasta.

It specializes in seafood boils, a unique and hands-on dining experience that is not to be missed.

Cajun Crab House will take your choice of seafood, such as shrimp, crab, clams, crawfish, mussels or lobster tails, and boil them in a plastic bag with lemon pepper, garlic butter or a combination of both in the house special. One can set the spiciness level at their preferred amount of heat, and add corn on the cob, potatoes or sausages.

One rips the bag open right at the table, dons a plastic bib and digs in. Diners have to crack open the crawfish tails and tear the meat out and slurp the clams from their shells. It's sloppy and sumptuous. The seafood is fresh, the spices strong and the chopped garlic plentiful. The sauce is rich, aromatic and buttery.

Cajun Crab House does not skimp on the seasoning. It's like a visit to Louisiana without having to drive or fly halfway across the country.

It's a decadent dining experience that's just plain fun.

For more information, visit houseofcajuncrab.com or call 219-525-5008.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

