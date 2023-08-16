Downtown Chesterton blossoms into a vibrant outdoor market every Saturday morning from May until October.

The Chesterton European Market brings farmers selling fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, jalapenos, oyster mushrooms and other fruits and vegetables straight from the soil. It's also filled with artisan craftspeople selling art, jewelry, ceramics and clothing. One can grab flowers, fancy cheeses or aquaculture-raised shrimp from Duneland Shrimp Company.

As the crowds saunter about, a singer-songwriter often strums a guitar, adding ambiance. While many of the vendors aren't particularly European, it typically has some culinary offerings from France, Switzerland and Poland.

There's also prepared food options like iced coffee, burritos and Philly cheesesteaks.

Ely's Pierogi offers an excellent taste of Eastern Europe. The vendor sells hot pierogi with flavors like potato cheddar, potato cheddar jalapeno and potato onion.

The pierogi from the food truck are soft and pillowy. A true comfort food, they're packed with starchy goodness.

Fresh off the grill, they're buttery and delectable. They make a great snack for when you're strolling around the Chesterton European Market, seeing what they have that day.