TASTE TEST: Chiro's Family Restaurant elevates traditional diner fare

Chiro's Family Restaurant in Highland elevates the traditional diner fare one can find throughout the Region.

The family-style restaurant at 2040 45th St. in Porte Deleau Plaza took over the space previously occupied by the venerated Skillets. It also has breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering refined takes on hearty homestyle classics and Greek cuisine.

The chef's technique and presentation exceed what one would typically expect in a diner, veering closer to what one would experience during a swanky night out on the town.

The dinner menu includes Greek Chicken, Chicken Piccata, Chicken Marsala, Filet Mignon, Prime Ribeye, New York Strip Steak Gratin, Greek-style Skirt Steak, Pasta Primavera, Prosciutto Parmesan spaghetti and Mediterranean skewers.

The seafood selection includes shrimp, cod and Athenian salmon. A standout is the Roasted Garlic Parmesan Tilapia.

Tilapia is, of course, a pretty common whitefish and often not the most inspiring dish but it absolutely sings at Chiro's. The garlic Parmesan crust absolutely bursts with flavor. The Parmesan is grainy, nutty and flavorful. The fish is light, delicate and flaky but still substantial in portion.