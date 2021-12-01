 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TASTE TEST: Chiro's Family Restaurant elevates traditional diner fare
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Chiro's Family Restaurant elevates traditional diner fare

TASTE TEST: Chiro's Family Restaurant elevates traditional diner fare

The Roasted Garlic Parmesan Tilapia at Chiro's Family Restaurant is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Chiro's Family Restaurant in Highland elevates the traditional diner fare one can find throughout the Region.

The family-style restaurant at 2040 45th St. in Porte Deleau Plaza took over the space previously occupied by the venerated Skillets. It also has breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering refined takes on hearty homestyle classics and Greek cuisine.

The chef's technique and presentation exceed what one would typically expect in a diner, veering closer to what one would experience during a swanky night out on the town.

The dinner menu includes Greek Chicken, Chicken Piccata, Chicken Marsala, Filet Mignon, Prime Ribeye, New York Strip Steak Gratin, Greek-style Skirt Steak, Pasta Primavera, Prosciutto Parmesan spaghetti and Mediterranean skewers.

The seafood selection includes shrimp, cod and Athenian salmon. A standout is the Roasted Garlic Parmesan Tilapia.

Tilapia is, of course, a pretty common whitefish and often not the most inspiring dish but it absolutely sings at Chiro's. The garlic Parmesan crust absolutely bursts with flavor. The Parmesan is grainy, nutty and flavorful. The fish is light, delicate and flaky but still substantial in portion.

Like all dinners, it comes with a choice of two side options that include garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, homemade potato chips, baked potato, french fries, rice pilaf, tater tots, onion rings, coleslaw, fresh fruit, grilled asparagus, sautéed spinach or a California blend of veggies.

For more information, call 219- 595-0435 or find Chiro's Family Restaurant on Facebook.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shawn Mendes teases new single ‘It’ll Be Okay’ post-split from Camila Cabello

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts