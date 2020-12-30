TASTE TEST: Chiro's Family Restaurant excels at breakfast fare

Founded by David Huerta of Fat Burrito in Highland and Cecilio Ojeda of Toast and Jam in Schererville, Chiro's Family Restaurant specializes in breakfast fare made with fresh locally sourced ingredients.

Chiro's Family Restaurant took over the space of the former breakfast diner Skillets at 2040 45th St. in Highland earlier this year, in the middle of the pandemic.

While it also serves lunch and dinner, the restaurant especially shines as a breakfast spot, offering breakfast all day. The menu includes rolled oatmeal, yogurt, omelets, skillets, pancakes, crepes, waffles, French toast, steak and eggs, and chops and eggs.

The diner offers chef-driven spins on traditional American fare for dine-in and takeout.

Sample items include a sea shore omelet with lump crabmeat, roasted garlic shrimp, spinach, tomato, and provolone cheese and chilaquiles with cheese sauce, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of ranchero or verde salsa. The breakfast appetizers include breakfast bruschetta, mini doughnuts and avocado toast.