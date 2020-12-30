 Skip to main content
TASTE TEST: Chiro's Family Restaurant excels at breakfast fare
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Chiro's Family Restaurant excels at breakfast fare

TASTE TEST: Chiro's Family Restaurant excels at breakfast fare like avocado toast

Pictured is the avocado toast at Chiro's Family Restaurant in Highland.

 Joseph S. Pete

Founded by David Huerta of Fat Burrito in Highland and Cecilio Ojeda of Toast and Jam in Schererville, Chiro's Family Restaurant specializes in breakfast fare made with fresh locally sourced ingredients.

Chiro's Family Restaurant took over the space of the former breakfast diner Skillets at 2040 45th St. in Highland earlier this year, in the middle of the pandemic.

While it also serves lunch and dinner, the restaurant especially shines as a breakfast spot, offering breakfast all day. The menu includes rolled oatmeal, yogurt, omelets, skillets, pancakes, crepes, waffles, French toast, steak and eggs, and chops and eggs.

The diner offers chef-driven spins on traditional American fare for dine-in and takeout.

Sample items include a sea shore omelet with lump crabmeat, roasted garlic shrimp, spinach, tomato, and provolone cheese and chilaquiles with cheese sauce, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of ranchero or verde salsa. The breakfast appetizers include breakfast bruschetta, mini doughnuts and avocado toast.

The standout avocado toast serves up rich, creamy avocado with fresh tomato and crisp cucumber. It's topped with thick slabs of milky mozzarella cheese drizzled with a sweet, velvety balsamic glaze. It's healthy and nutritionally balanced fare that tastes incredibly decadent.

For more information, visit chirosrestaurant.com or call 219-595-0435.

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

