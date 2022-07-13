 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Corky's Dogg House a roadside classic

The Mackinaw Dog at Corky's Dogg House is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Summer is traditionally the season of hot dogs and hitting the open road.

Corky's Dogg House in Cedar Lake combines the two pursuits.

The old school Chicago-style hot dog joint sits off U.S. 41, the 2,000-mile highway that stretches from Michigan's Upper Penninsula to Miami, Florida. Known as Indianapolis Boulevard and Wicker Avenue through much of the Region, it becomes Lake Shore Drive in Chicago and cuts a north-south route down through Terre Haute and Evansville in Indiana.

Billed on the sign as #1 on U.S. 41, Corky's Dogg House at 12421 Wicker Ave. is a slice of Americana. It specializes in traditional Chicago dogs with Vienna Beef and has roadhouse flair, including a painting of a Maxwell Street Polish being paraded down the streets of Chicago and a bright blue Ford Mustang bumper with the personalized license plate "Hot Dogz."

The menu of fast-food favorites includes dogs, sausage and Italian beef. There's also burgers, chicken, seafood and a smattering of appetizers.

The Mackinaw Dog smothers a Vienna beef dog in rich, creamy cheese and tops it off with crisp bacon. It comes in a poppy seed bun with a side of golden crinkle fries, fried to crisp, greasy perfection.

A timeless classic, it hits the spot when you hit the road.

For more information, call 219-374-9332 or find the business on Facebook.

 

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

