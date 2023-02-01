 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Crown Point's Original Steaks & Hoagies has real Philly Special

The Original Phlly at Crown Point's Original Steaks & Hoagies is pictured.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Super Bowl matchup is set: The Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Northwest Indiana has no shortage of places to find Kansas City-style barbecue or Philly Cheesesteaks. The Region is filled with Philly Cheesesteak joints like Tommy's Philly Steak, SteelCity Cheesesteaks and Nephew's Philly Steak in Gary; Philly Steak and Lemonade in Gary, Hobart and Merrillville; Charleys Cheesesteaks in the Southlake Mall; Penn Station in Schererville; and Fat Sam's and Frankie's Philly Steaks in Hammond, as well as cheesesteak specialists like Jodi's Italian Ice in Hammond and Big D's Eats in Valparaiso. It's also a common menu item at Chicago-style hot dog joints that sell Maxwell Street Polishes, gyros and so on.

One of the Region's newest cheesesteak joints is Original Steaks & Hoagies at 134 E 109th Ave. in Crown Point. The recently opened restaurant in the Beacon Hill development is filled with Philly lore, including a detailed description of the history of the cheesesteak splashed across the wall so can read while you wait on the short-order cook to prepare your sandwich.

Original Steaks & Hoagies specializes in East Coast hoagies stuffed with cured Italian meats and Philly Cheesesteaks packed with chopped ribeye steak, as well as chicken and cauliflower versions.

The many cheese steak varieties include pizza, spicy, hangover, ultimate and black and blue. You can't go wrong with the original, which is topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and hot and sweet peppers. You get your choice of cheese: provolone, American or Cheez Whiz. 

The steak is savory and juicy. The bread is soft and fresh baked, soaking up all the juices. Even the small is large.

It's a very satisfying sandwich in which the ingredients perfectly harmonize into a whole greater than the sum of their parts.

For more information, visit steaksandhoagies.com or call 219-213-2816.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

