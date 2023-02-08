An estimated 12.5 million pizzas were ordered on Super Bowl Sunday last year.

But delivery isn't the only option if you want a tasty pie for the Big Game.

S&T Provisions, the longtime pizzeria and Italian deli from Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood, recently opened on the Old Lake County Courthouse Square in Crown Point.

The deli at 101 W. Joliet St. in the erstwhile Old Town Square Antique Mall that's being redeveloped is known as "the home of the original pizza setup."

It started out more than 60 years ago as a wholesaler supplying ingredients to the South Side Chicago pizzerias that are known for their square-cut tavern-style pizza, which many contend is more the real Chicago style than deep dish that's more popular with tourists.

Over time, it evolved to selling ready-made pizza kits directly to customers.

S&T Provisions sells pizza setups that furnish enough cheese, sauce and crusts for three pizzas. They're three for $25 and can come with toppings like sausage, pepperoni and veggies. Cheese, pepperoni and sausage are the main options but one can load up on extras like Borrelli mushrooms, Cento sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers and anchovies.

You assemble the pizza yourself, slathering the fresh tomato sauce evenly across the crust and sprinkling it with shredded mozzarella that's made in Wisconsin. It can be enhanced with toppings like the housemade sausage, the imported extras from Italy or whatever you happen to have handy in the fridge.

You're the pizza maker. Have at it. Unlike some of the pizza kits that caught on in popularity during the pandemic, it's pretty quick, easy and straightforward as you don't have to wrangle a ball of dough into something resembling a circle. Just add some toppings to the premade crust, pop it in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes and enjoy.

It's a great pizza that holds up to delivery in quality and far surpasses grocery store do-it-yourself pizzas in freshness and taste. You can have it ready on your own schedule and still have two more left over.

For more information, visit sandtprovisions.com, find the business on Facebook or call 219-306-4553.