TASTE TEST: D.A.'s Deli & Dining brings the corned beef

Chop suey was invented in America, not China. The jibarito comes from Chicago, not Puerto Rico. Gyros meat was first mass-produced in Chicago, not Greece.

Italian Beef doesn't come from Italy.

Similarly, Americans eat tons of corned beef and cabbage to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. But in Ireland, they typically eat cabbage with boiled bacon.

Corned beef wasn't popularized as an Irish dish in the United States until Irish-Americans in New York City started buying the cured beef, originally made with corns of large-grained rock salts, from kosher Jewish butchers in New York City.

It's the time of year when everyone is Irish. Corned beef can be found widely across Northwest Indiana at supermarkets like Strack & Van Til and Jewel-Osco and at restaurants like Highland Gyros, Avgo in St. John and Big Frank's Sausage in East Chicago.

The menu special typically comes and goes in the week before St. Patrick's Day.

If you're looking to get your corned beef fix year-round, there are many good spots like Zel's and Lincoln's Carry Outs in Crown Point in Hobart. Consider stopping by D.A.'s Deli & Dining at 1781 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.

The deli, soul food and chicken restaurant serve an array of cuisine. Founded in Chicago more than 20 years ago, it has seafood, ribs and many deli sandwiches.

It's especially famous for its corned beef sandwiches, served by the pound or half pound.

The hefty sandwich comes slathered with mustard in soft rye bread. The freshly sliced corned beef is savory, salty and flavorful. It's piled high in a sandwich that comes with the traditional deli pickle and sport peppers.

D.A.'s Deli and Dining is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 708-933-7499 or visit dascalumetcity.com.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

